Jump Financial LLC Buys 175,930 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cronos Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRON opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

