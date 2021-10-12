Jump Financial LLC Buys 3,812 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 165,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 96,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $298.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

