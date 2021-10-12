Jump Financial LLC Buys 5,507 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.27. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.22 and a 12 month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

