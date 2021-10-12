Jump Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 806,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 755,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

