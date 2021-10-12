Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 370,703 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 370,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EnLink Midstream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

ENLC opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

