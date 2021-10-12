Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,746 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $631.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.87 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

