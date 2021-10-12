Jump Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $5,944,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $917.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.