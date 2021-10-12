Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $917.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.