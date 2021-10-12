Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -111.52.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

