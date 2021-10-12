Jump Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

IWD opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

