Jump Financial LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.