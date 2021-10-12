Jump Financial LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

