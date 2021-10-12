Jump Financial LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $385.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.07. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

