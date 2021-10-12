Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 233.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.