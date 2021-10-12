Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 751.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

