Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IMAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

IMAX opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

