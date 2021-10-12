Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,607,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

