Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,274,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,335,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

