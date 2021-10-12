Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIBB stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

