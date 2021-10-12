Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.