Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.08 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

MGM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.