Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.42 Million in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of The Macerich as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 119.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $21,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

