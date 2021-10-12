Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

