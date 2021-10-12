Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENLC opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

