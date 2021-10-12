Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 969,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

