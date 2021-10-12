Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 76,796 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,717 shares of company stock worth $2,412,606. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

