Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 294,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

