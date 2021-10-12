Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 289.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 56.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of JWN opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.