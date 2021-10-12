Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $88,893,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 289.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 56.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 297,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,619.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

