Jump Financial LLC Purchases 30,767 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

