Jump Financial LLC Purchases 30,767 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $310,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

