Jump Financial LLC Purchases 32,105 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 305.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

