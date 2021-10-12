Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,147 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average is $233.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.