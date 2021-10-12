Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

