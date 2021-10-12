Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.