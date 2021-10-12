Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7,567.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 210,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.