Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 145,330 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 90.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $23,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amyris by 332.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,248,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 959,915 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

