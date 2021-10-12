Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,175 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 111,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

