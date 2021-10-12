Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,057,000 after purchasing an additional 193,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

