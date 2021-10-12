Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.59 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average of $237.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

