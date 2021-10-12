Jump Financial LLC Sells 156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,776.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,806.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,564.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

