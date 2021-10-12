Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,525 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,699,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,636,597,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $344,449,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 26.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM opened at $273.75 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 772,178 shares of company stock valued at $198,010,919. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

