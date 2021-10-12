Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,881 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

Shares of AEM opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.