Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 94.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $663.43 million, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

