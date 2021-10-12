Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

