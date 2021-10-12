Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $69,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.