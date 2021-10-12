Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

