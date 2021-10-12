Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allakos by 15.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after buying an additional 83,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Allakos stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

