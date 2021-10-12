Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,745 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after acquiring an additional 456,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

