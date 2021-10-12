Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $1.24 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00062505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00122632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.64 or 1.00191177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.94 or 0.06195637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.