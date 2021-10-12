Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5,350.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and last traded at GBX 5,379 ($70.28), with a volume of 7470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,419 ($70.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £11.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,319.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,581.86.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

