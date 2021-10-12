Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 8,448 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,151.64 ($119.57).

JET opened at GBX 5,447 ($71.17) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,319.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,581.86.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

